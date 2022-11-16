A Meditation to Connect All Your Senses to the Present
Yoga Girl Daily - November 16th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Today’s episode will remind you of the most important thing: your presence.
In this meditation, you will journey inward, connecting all your senses to this moment, arriving at a deeper place of knowing, and lingering in the silence. Tune in to experience the fullness of the here and now.