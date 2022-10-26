A Meditation for Peace and Presence
Yoga Girl Daily - October 26th 2022
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s meditation, begin by slowing down your breath and giving yourself space to arrive to silence. Rachel will guide you on a journey of presence, starting at the crown of your head and reaching all the way down to the tips of your toes.
By the end, you’ll feel presence in your being and peace in your energy. Tune in to begin.