Yoga Girl Daily - October 26th 2022

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Meditation

About the Episode

It’s time to come back to peace.

In today’s meditation, begin by slowing down your breath and giving yourself space to arrive to silence. Rachel will guide you on a journey of presence, starting at the crown of your head and reaching all the way down to the tips of your toes.

By the end, you’ll feel presence in your being and peace in your energy. Tune in to begin.

