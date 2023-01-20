Yoga Girl

You Are Enough: How to Let Go of a Past Version of You
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - January 20th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Self-Love, Healing, Growth

About the Episode

If you are struggling with feelings of unworthiness, or if your sense of self is intricately tied to success and accomplishment, this episode will remind you that you are lovable exactly as you are.

There is nothing more you need to do.

Rachel shares intimately today about some big fears and inner judgements she has been sitting with lately. She just accomplished a big dream - she moved to a farm in Sweden. But a voice inside her head (maybe society’s voice?) has left her wondering if she is throwing away past versions of herself too soon.

We are not only one thing at a time - we are yoga teachers and mothers and farmers and dreamers. We are a million things wrapped up into one complicated human.

Sometimes the big feelings will make you wonder if you’re doing enough. But today’s raw and vulnerable sharing will give you the opportunity to simply be.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

