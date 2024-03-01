Yoga Girl

Yoga, Discipline, and How to Stay Committed to Self-Care
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - March 1st 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Yoga, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

With spring on the way, Rachel has some exciting news to share. She is hosting a 12 day yoga challenge!

After finding herself in a bit of a rut in her physical practice, she is committing to movement in the best way possible: with her community.

This podcast episode is all about discipline. We often wait for motivation to take the lead and inspire us into action, but life actually works the other way around. We have to show up for ourselves - even when it’s hard and even when we don’t want to - and that’s how discipline and motivation are built.

Tune in for a deep dive of how to anchor into a solid routine of self-care, and why doing it with a community can set you up for success.

To sign up for the Countdown to Spring: 12 Day Yoga Challenge, go to yogagirl.com/challenge (psst… as a podcast listener you can use code YOGAGIRL10 for an extra 10% off).

