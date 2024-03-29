Yoga Girl

Women Holding Things
favorite_border

From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - March 29th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Motherhood, Love, Family

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

The home, the children, the entire world - everywhere you look, you will see women holding things.

Inspired by Maira Salman, today’s episode is a dedication to the mental load that we carry day in and day out as women and as mothers.

It begins with a moment to check in and breathe before Rachel dives in, giving you a snippet of her brain and the seemingly endless list of things she’s worrying about in this moment.

While it may feel like you have the weight of the world on your shoulders, finding moments of grounding and silence to show up for yourself can make all the difference. There may never truly be an end to the holding women do, but this episode sheds light on learning the balance between the giving and receiving.

365039635 18384245893049471 282957203665288318 n-min

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.