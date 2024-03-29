About the Episode

The home, the children, the entire world - everywhere you look, you will see women holding things.

Inspired by Maira Salman, today’s episode is a dedication to the mental load that we carry day in and day out as women and as mothers.

It begins with a moment to check in and breathe before Rachel dives in, giving you a snippet of her brain and the seemingly endless list of things she’s worrying about in this moment.

While it may feel like you have the weight of the world on your shoulders, finding moments of grounding and silence to show up for yourself can make all the difference. There may never truly be an end to the holding women do, but this episode sheds light on learning the balance between the giving and receiving.