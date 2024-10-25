Where Is Everyone Gonna Go to The Bathroom?
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - October 25th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Family, Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel begins discussing her Halloween party and the realization that hit her when she discovered: where is everyone gonna go to the bathroom?
This leads to some pretty hilarious and worrisome storytelling, from renting a porta potty for her party, to an incident in a public bathroom in Mexico, and something that happened to Rachel one time on the beach.
As a bit of a germaphobe, Rachel shares how she navigates motherhood during these tricky situations, the funny differences of being a girl mom versus a boy mom, and how to cultivate our children’s intuition through it all.
At the end, she gives an update on a prank she’s been playing. It’s a very entertaining episode with lots of laughs and some important insight.