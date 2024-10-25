About the Episode

Without knowing how we really got here, today’s episode is all about poop, germs, and bathroom situations.

Rachel begins discussing her Halloween party and the realization that hit her when she discovered: where is everyone gonna go to the bathroom?

This leads to some pretty hilarious and worrisome storytelling, from renting a porta potty for her party, to an incident in a public bathroom in Mexico, and something that happened to Rachel one time on the beach.

As a bit of a germaphobe, Rachel shares how she navigates motherhood during these tricky situations, the funny differences of being a girl mom versus a boy mom, and how to cultivate our children’s intuition through it all.

At the end, she gives an update on a prank she’s been playing. It’s a very entertaining episode with lots of laughs and some important insight.