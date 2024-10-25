Yoga Girl

Where Is Everyone Gonna Go to The Bathroom?
favorite_border

From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - October 25th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Family, Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Without knowing how we really got here, today’s episode is all about poop, germs, and bathroom situations.

Rachel begins discussing her Halloween party and the realization that hit her when she discovered: where is everyone gonna go to the bathroom?

This leads to some pretty hilarious and worrisome storytelling, from renting a porta potty for her party, to an incident in a public bathroom in Mexico, and something that happened to Rachel one time on the beach.

As a bit of a germaphobe, Rachel shares how she navigates motherhood during these tricky situations, the funny differences of being a girl mom versus a boy mom, and how to cultivate our children’s intuition through it all.

At the end, she gives an update on a prank she’s been playing. It’s a very entertaining episode with lots of laughs and some important insight.

s-laiba-ali-vQunl0cvHXw-unsplash-min

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.