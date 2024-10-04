About the Episode

It’s Rachel’s birthday week in this episode and with that, she shares some stories about the past year and her intentions for the next one.

From becoming a gym person, to leading a winter retreat, Rachel reflects on limiting beliefs that have held her back from some really beautiful opportunities. Does that ring true for you as well?

When we want to make a change or step into a new version of ourselves, the thing that is holding us back isn’t just logistics, resources, or time. It’s also the stories we tell ourselves about what we can and cannot do. And usually - the stories are completely untrue! Tune in to this episode to celebrate Rachel’s birthday and recognize that whatever is in your way, you have more control than you think.