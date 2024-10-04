What If You Are In Control of Your Story?
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - October 4th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Self-Love, Healing, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
From becoming a gym person, to leading a winter retreat, Rachel reflects on limiting beliefs that have held her back from some really beautiful opportunities. Does that ring true for you as well?
When we want to make a change or step into a new version of ourselves, the thing that is holding us back isn’t just logistics, resources, or time. It’s also the stories we tell ourselves about what we can and cannot do. And usually - the stories are completely untrue! Tune in to this episode to celebrate Rachel’s birthday and recognize that whatever is in your way, you have more control than you think.