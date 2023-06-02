About the Episode

She is now 40 weeks pregnant, and her family and friends have many ideas about when this baby will come.

In today’s episode, Rachel gives an update on the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual journey she is on right now. She shares a really cute prediction from her goddaughter, the aches and pains she has dealt with for months, how this pregnancy differs from her first, and what Dennis and Lea think about it all.

No matter how much longer until the baby arrives, there is absolutely no rush. Tune in for a sweet episode that will remind you that the ways of the universe are never early or late, but always right on time.