There Is Nothing You Need Outside of Yourself
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - May 26th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Growth, Motherhood, Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

In today’s episode, Rachel is 39 weeks and learning an important lesson at this stage in her pregnancy: surrender.

There is still construction happening at her house, her mind keeps tricking her into thinking she’s unprepared, and there is no telling when this baby will come. At this point, there is only one thing left to do: trust divine timing!

We are ingrained to think we need a thousand things to be a new mom, when really, the less you rely on outside gadgets and outside voices, the more you can listen to your own inner voice and surrender to trust. The best thing for your baby is you - not something you can buy from a store. Rachel shares the entire list of items she has to prepare for birth (it’s a very short list that will put your mind at ease!) and her deepest fear at this stage in her pregnancy.

Today’s episode will remind you to go inward when feeling unsure, and put your faith in your inner voice - it will never steer you wrong.

