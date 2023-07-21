About the Episode

Today’s episode is a hard one… so bring some tissues.

This week, Rachel said goodbye to her first dog Quila, who died in her arms.

Quila has been with Rachel since the very beginning. She was her very first dog. She moved from Costa Rica to Aruba and to Sweden as Rachel moved. Saying goodbye this suddenly is not easy.

Rachel tells the story of Quila today, sharing how she adopted (stole) her, her personality, and how she was Benjamin Button-ing her way through life and thriving in the winter snow.

After experiencing so much life and death over the past couple of months, Rachel has been left heartbroken but grateful. Still, there may be something meaningful in the fact that Quila took her last breaths where Finn took his first.

Tune in for an episode that will hold your heart through the ups and downs.