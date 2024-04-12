Yoga Girl

The Solar Eclipse, From The Heart
favorite_border

From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - April 12th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Family, Love, Healing, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

This past week brought with it the solar eclipse - and a lot of chaos!

But that’s exactly what a solar eclipse is meant to do. It shakes things up and breaks down old structures that are ready to crumble. In today’s episode, Rachel unpacks the craziness of it all.

After a bit of story telling, she then dives into the patriarchal idea of success. Is it possible to quit the hustle and create from a more feminine, soft perspective? Can we really have a life of abundance that is filled with ease and grace too? Maybe the old way just doesn’t work for us anymore. Tune in to get to the heart of these questions and learn to follow peace, wherever it leads you.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

