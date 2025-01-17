About the Episode

Welcome back to From the Heart. This week on the show, Rachel is finally home after a winter ski vacation, and she is settling into her usual routine.

She shares about her time on the slopes with her family, the big overhaul she has done when it comes to her diet and counting her macros, and also what it felt like returning home after a long time away.

While vacations are special, it’s ultimately the little everyday moments that make life completely worthwhile. Taking your first sip of coffee in the morning. Laughing with your children. Sitting on the couch with your husband. At the end of your life, these are the times you will remember. Maybe we don’t always need to reach for the stars, but sometimes just appreciate the small, slow moments that make you feel alive. Tune in for the inspiration to slow down and find meaning in the little things.