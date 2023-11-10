About the Episode

In today’s episode, Rachel is speaking to you directly from the Maldives!

As the first family vacation with Bear, Rachel shares what the day to day life is like on a paradise island, how the baby has been adjusting, and whether she misses life on the beach. Being on vacation with 16 of your family members is always interesting, and she shares how her family dynamics play out before diving deeper into the importance of taking care of the pregnant or postpartum women in our lives.

Tune in for a fun and sunny episode that will remind you that wherever you go - there you are.