About the Episode

The animal lovers out there will resonate with today’s episode… but it’s also a very sad one.

Rachel and her family just received some incredibly hard news. Their dog, Laika, is in her final days.

Rachel shares how she will prepare her daughter for this heartache, and how Laika has showed up as a protector throughout Rachel’s pregnancy.

It’s cruel and unfair that every hello with a four-legged soulmate eventually leads to a goodbye, but the moments in between we can cherish forever… and they never really are further away than our hearts.

Bring your tissues and tune in for an episode that will remind you to hug your fur babies tight.