Yoga Girl

The Life of a Dog and the Moments Between Hello and Goodbye
favorite_border

From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - February 24th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Love, Family, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

The animal lovers out there will resonate with today’s episode… but it’s also a very sad one.

Rachel and her family just received some incredibly hard news. Their dog, Laika, is in her final days.

Rachel shares how she will prepare her daughter for this heartache, and how Laika has showed up as a protector throughout Rachel’s pregnancy.

It’s cruel and unfair that every hello with a four-legged soulmate eventually leads to a goodbye, but the moments in between we can cherish forever… and they never really are further away than our hearts.

Bring your tissues and tune in for an episode that will remind you to hug your fur babies tight.

Yoga Girl 002168-min

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.