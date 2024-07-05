Yoga Girl

The Lake, The Bees, And The Chickens
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - July 5th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Family, Growth, Healing

About the Episode

In today’s episode, Rachel takes you on a journey through the farm and the exciting new happenings occurring there.

In short, it’s an episode about the lake, the bees, and the newly added chickens!

Rachel shares a fear she overcame while swimming, how she went from novice beekeeper to her first honey harvest, and the next new undertaking: the farm’s own eggs.

Slowly but surely, this little farm is becoming a thriving and lively ecosystem.

It has been a journey of overcoming fears, allowing yourself to be a beginner, and learning new things. And this is something we can all do, no matter what our lives look like. Each small decision that you make can bring you closer to nature, realign your heart, and rewild your soul. Eventually, you will find your way.

Tune in for a conversation about returning to nature and how to find your own unique way to do just that.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

