About the Episode

You’ve probably guessed it already, but Rachel is still pregnant.

Maybe today’s episode is the last update of this journey - this could be the week.

Rachel is now close to 42 weeks and she shares how she’s feeling spiritually and emotionally. She goes into detail about the signs of labor (although she’s felt nothing yet!), the connection she has to baby, a little update on the farm, and a bit about the medical system and her fears if she goes past 42 weeks.

It’s a journey of ups and downs, but if it’s felt long to you - imagine how Rachel feels! Tune in to hear some guesses from Lea and Dennis, and the last bit of info you’ll (hopefully) receive before Rachel has her baby in her arms.