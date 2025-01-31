About the Episode

Today’s episode is a sensitive topic and Rachel has a big story to tell.

It is time to talk about how she culled three roosters and ate them on the farm.

Beginning the episode with a discussion on nourishment, veganism, postpartum, and losing and gaining weight, Rachel shares where she was before and how she feels in her body now.

She then shares how she came to this place - from being vegan to finding a deep urge within her to live off the land the way her ancestors did before her. And finally, she comes to her roosters and shares the entire story, from hatching them, to culling them, and eating them.

Tune in for a vulnerable episode on learning, reverence, and life and death.