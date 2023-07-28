The Big Postpartum Episode
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - July 28th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Motherhood, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
As Rachel has just passed the 40 day mark, she is here to share a step by step guide of her journey to replenish and heal herself after birth.
If you are expecting (or plan to be soon), this episode will give you actionable advice on how to take care of yourself after baby’s arrival.
Rachel shares her biggest pieces of advice, from the meals she ate, how Dennis supported her, the way she prioritized sleep and rest, her rituals surrounding yoni steams and sitz baths, and more. She also bullet points a list of items she found extremely helpful, answers questions from her community, and discusses some pitfalls and things to avoid.
There is so much focus on baby after birth, but the mother needs just as much love and support. This episode will show you how to lean on your support system, replenish body, mind, and soul, and protect the postpartum bubble that you so deserve.