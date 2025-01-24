About the Episode

What do the stars have in store for us in 2025?

In today’s episode, Rachel is joined by our favorite astrologer, Debra Silverman, to share the astrology forecast for the year ahead.

Together they discuss your soul versus your ego, how to slow down and live a life grounded in self-acceptance, using astrology to find fulfillment as we age, and Rachel’s own chart and the big shifts she has seen recently. Then of course, Debra shares her predictions for what is ahead and how to prepare, for each sun sign from Aries to Pisces.

Tune in as Debra offers a message of hope and helps you peel back the layers of 2025 and find the tools you need to embrace your true, authentic self.

Astrology can teach you how you love, how you act, what motivates you and… it gives you a permission slip to come home to yourself. If you would like to study astrology with Debra, you can join her Applied Astrology school (use code YOGAGIRL10 for a 10% discount!) here.