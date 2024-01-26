About the Episode

This week’s episode is a truly grounding episode both physically and collectively! Rachel begins with the healing properties of bone broth, how to prepare it and even a delicious recipe for baby bone broth.

It turns out, bone broth is truly one of the most nourishing and versatile foods to incorporate into our diet! Rachel shares the entire process and ways in which she nourishes herself and her family with the benefits of bone broth.

What if we all got together and shared the responsibilities of making bone broth, as it truly is a labor of love?! A need for community is still on Rachel’s mind, and after calling out for a collective community of mother’s and shared responsibilities on last week’s show, she received so many beautiful emails inspiring her to create community here, once again.

Tune in for an episode that will remind you that if we can’t connect in person, we can connect virtually, right here. There are so many ways in which we already have our virtual village and can expand upon it! The truth is, no matter where we are in the world, we are on this journey together. The village is right here, and it always was.