Yoga Girl

Taking the First Step to Finding Your Strength
favorite_border

From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - August 18th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Motherhood, Lifestyle, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today’s episode of From the Heart is a beautiful life update from Rachel to you.

She talks about craving community, feeling pain and weakness in her body, and how she has been going through a challenging time with Finn throughout the past week. Having a newborn is hard!

But no matter how far you’ve been led astray, you can always find your way back. Rachel discusses the steps she has taken to return to herself, from scheduling sessions with a personal trainer to finding windows of opportunity in each and every day to focus on herself.

This episode is a beautiful reminder that when you connect to your physical strength, you also connect to your spiritual strength. Even if it’s just one small step at a time. Tune in to begin your own journey.

366221768 18385273414049471 5245003087233019811 n-min

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

