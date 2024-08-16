Yoga Girl

Taking Care of the Past Versions of You
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - August 16th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Self-Love, Healing

About the Episode

A lot of us live very full lives. But are they too full that they are depleting?

Is it possible to create a life for ourselves that doesn’t burn us out? Where taking care of ourselves is second nature? Where we’re not forced to reach for big moments of self-care just to be able to manage?

In today’s episode, Rachel weaves a discussion on bringing small moments of ritual into our day to day, and using that as a way to find ourselves. With a bit of storytelling on chaga mushrooms, jewelry closets, and full circle moments, this episode will help you honor and nourish yourself in a sustainable way.

Tune in for a conversation that will inspire you to live a life that makes you feel good.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

