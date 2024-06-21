Yoga Girl

Summer Solstice Rituals and Aligning Your Heart with Nature
favorite_border

From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - June 21st 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Lifestyle, Family

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Happy Summer Solstice! This week’s episode is a time of celebration and Rachel’s family is deep in it: it’s Swedish Midsommar and Bear turned one!

Rachel talks about celebrating this time of year in a way that aligns with nature. She shares the meaning behind Midsommar and rituals you can do (especially a beautiful ritual to dream about your soulmate).

On top of that, you’ll learn typical foods and drinks for the occasion and fun games played in Sweden that you may want to try with your own family. At the end of the episode, Rachel discusses the everyday chaos of family life, especially now that Bear is one, which is something almost everyone can relate to.

Tune in for a fun, family-filled episode that will remind you the reason behind everything we do.

Yoga-Girl-Podcast-Rachel-Flower-Life-Sweden-Midsummer-Image

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.