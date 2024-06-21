About the Episode

Happy Summer Solstice! This week’s episode is a time of celebration and Rachel’s family is deep in it: it’s Swedish Midsommar and Bear turned one!

Rachel talks about celebrating this time of year in a way that aligns with nature. She shares the meaning behind Midsommar and rituals you can do (especially a beautiful ritual to dream about your soulmate).

On top of that, you’ll learn typical foods and drinks for the occasion and fun games played in Sweden that you may want to try with your own family. At the end of the episode, Rachel discusses the everyday chaos of family life, especially now that Bear is one, which is something almost everyone can relate to.

Tune in for a fun, family-filled episode that will remind you the reason behind everything we do.