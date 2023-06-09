Yoga Girl

Still No Baby!
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - June 9th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Motherhood, Love, Family

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Welcome to another episode of From the Heart where, yes, Rachel is still pregnant.

She shares how she has felt the past week being “over due” and her overall mood, daily activities and sleeping pattern (even a funny story about Ringo that involves poop!).

This has been a beautiful time for her family where they are all living on the cusp of very big change. Dennis has been showing up for Rachel in some major ways, and Rachel shares a couple stories about Lea that will warm your heart.

Overall, parenting is one big trip! But somehow, each step of the journey prepares us for the next. Ultimately, our role as parents is to get out of the way so our children can become the version of themselves they were always meant to be. Today’s episode will help you reaffirm this notion. And now there is nothing left to do except wait for this baby!

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

