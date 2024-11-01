About the Episode

A lot has been going on in Rachel’s life lately.

After hosting a big Halloween celebration, her family was off to Portugal the very next day. But the journey brought with it a lot more than Rachel bargained for. She shares the story through the airport, on the plane, to a taxi cab - and into a very dark place in Rachel’s mind filled with fear, anxiety, and an overwhelming sense of impending doom.

It was a place she hasn’t been for many, many years - and thought she had healed from.

How can we know that we have truly conquered our fears? What if we are just living a life that caters to our issues? Can we continue to look deeper within and be honest with ourselves? Maybe it’s less about not falling apart, and more about supporting ourselves so that when we do fall apart, we are held.

As usual, today’s episode is shared straight from the heart and will make you feel better if you’re ever caught up in a negative thinking pattern.