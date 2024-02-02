Yoga Girl

Sitting with Sadness and Holding Space for Past Versions of You
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - February 2nd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Healing, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

When you feel sad, what do you do?

Do you immediately search for reasons and explanations? Do you instantly look for “cures” that will bring you back to happy?

Today’s episode dives into a practice that Rachel has been working on for many years now: the practice of sitting with discomfort.

After waking up feeling incredibly sad, Rachel shares what her day looked like while letting sadness linger. Humans have a need to fix when something feels wrong, but if you avoid your feelings, they just stay bottled deep inside.

Today’s episode offers an alternative; a way to invite your feelings into your life as companions and work through them instead of against them. At the end of the episode, Rachel reminisces on past versions of herself and discusses how you can hold space for your previous selves as you move into new seasons of your life.

Tune in for a deep, heartfelt episode that will remind you to allow the mess and honor everything you’ve moved through.

