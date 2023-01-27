Yoga Girl

Self-Care Isn’t Selfish: Modeling Your Needs for Your Children
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - January 27th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Motherhood, Family, Growth, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

In today’s episode, Rachel is speaking to you with three days of alone time ahead of her.

Dennis and Lea are away on a ski trip and Rachel has some big plans for herself too: self-care and more self-care!

She shares how she’s been dealing with pain this pregnancy, and how it’s so important to take care your needs seriously and put yourself first. Only then are you able to model these behaviors for your children.

At the end of the episode, Rachel gives a much-anticipated pregnancy update. She shares the sex of the baby, her recent interaction with the medical system, and how Dennis and Lea took the news.

Tune in for the scoop!

