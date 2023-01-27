About the Episode

In today’s episode, Rachel is speaking to you with three days of alone time ahead of her.

Dennis and Lea are away on a ski trip and Rachel has some big plans for herself too: self-care and more self-care!

She shares how she’s been dealing with pain this pregnancy, and how it’s so important to take care your needs seriously and put yourself first. Only then are you able to model these behaviors for your children.

At the end of the episode, Rachel gives a much-anticipated pregnancy update. She shares the sex of the baby, her recent interaction with the medical system, and how Dennis and Lea took the news.

Tune in for the scoop!