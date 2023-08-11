Returning to the Mat: How to Approach Movement After Time Away
favorite_border
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - August 11th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Growth, Yoga
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - August 11th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Growth, Yoga
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel is back to her yoga practice after taking so many months off for pregnancy. She shares what her journey back to the mat has looked like; slow, steady, and with one clear motivation in mind.
The way we feel about ourselves physically also impacts how we feel energetically and emotionally, and vice versa. Ultimately, it’s about feeling good. When we feel good, the possibilities in all areas of our lives are limitless.
Tune in to connect to your center and find your way back home.