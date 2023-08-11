Yoga Girl

Returning to the Mat: How to Approach Movement After Time Away
favorite_border

From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - August 11th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Growth, Yoga

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

If you are postpartum, or have just been in a rut lately when it comes to your physical health, today’s episode will inspire you to come back to movement - but not for the reason that you think.

Rachel is back to her yoga practice after taking so many months off for pregnancy. She shares what her journey back to the mat has looked like; slow, steady, and with one clear motivation in mind.

The way we feel about ourselves physically also impacts how we feel energetically and emotionally, and vice versa. Ultimately, it’s about feeling good. When we feel good, the possibilities in all areas of our lives are limitless.

Tune in to connect to your center and find your way back home.

1-min

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.