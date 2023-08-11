About the Episode

If you are postpartum, or have just been in a rut lately when it comes to your physical health, today’s episode will inspire you to come back to movement - but not for the reason that you think.

Rachel is back to her yoga practice after taking so many months off for pregnancy. She shares what her journey back to the mat has looked like; slow, steady, and with one clear motivation in mind.

The way we feel about ourselves physically also impacts how we feel energetically and emotionally, and vice versa. Ultimately, it’s about feeling good. When we feel good, the possibilities in all areas of our lives are limitless.

Tune in to connect to your center and find your way back home.