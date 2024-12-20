About the Episode

Welcome to our end of year reflection that will help you close the chapter of what was 2024 and move on to something new.

In this episode, Rachel will guide you through a full practice, working your way through everything the year brought your way.

What was magical in 2024? What was really hard? What were the big epiphanies you discovered? What are you most grateful for? And what are you leaving behind?

This is one of our favorite and most popular practices that we do every single year on the show, so grab some tea, your journal and a pen, and let’s dive in.

(And don’t forget, next week on the show we will sit down for our big intention setting ceremony for 2025!).