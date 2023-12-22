About the Episode

We have arrived at the end of another year. 2023 is almost behind us! Can you believe it? This week’s episode is the start of our New Year’s rituals.

Grab your journal and pen, brew yourself some tea, and settle in for not just a regular podcast episode, but a beautiful practice that will prepare you for next week’s intention setting practice.

Take a journey into the hard, the beautiful, the takeaways, the blessings, the friendships, and the love that shaped the past year to make space for next year’s intentions.

From the overall feeling of the year, to what you manifested and created, the lessons you learned, and the things you want to leave behind, you’ll move through a detailed timeline of 2023 over the course of this episode. It’s time to put away the past so we can move forward.

Tune in to begin.