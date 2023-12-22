Yoga Girl

Processing 2023: A Ritual to Make Space
favorite_border

From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - December 22nd 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Intention Setting, Growth, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We have arrived at the end of another year. 2023 is almost behind us! Can you believe it? This week’s episode is the start of our New Year’s rituals.

Grab your journal and pen, brew yourself some tea, and settle in for not just a regular podcast episode, but a beautiful practice that will prepare you for next week’s intention setting practice.

Take a journey into the hard, the beautiful, the takeaways, the blessings, the friendships, and the love that shaped the past year to make space for next year’s intentions.

From the overall feeling of the year, to what you manifested and created, the lessons you learned, and the things you want to leave behind, you’ll move through a detailed timeline of 2023 over the course of this episode. It’s time to put away the past so we can move forward.

Tune in to begin.

Family of Four

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.