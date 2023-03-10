About the Episode

Our favourite guest, Dennis Schoneveld, is back on From the Heart today for the first time since baby number two has been on the way.

A usual episode full of laughs, Rachel and Dennis discuss their lives in Sweden and on the farm, how Dennis is doing, and how his job search is going.

Of course, they get into some very important and much requested topics too, like Dennis’s transition away from veganism, his relationship with food (or a lack there of) throughout his life, and his history of hunting iguanas and eating iguana soup. They share about their preparations for the upcoming birth of their son, too.

Tune in for an episode full of laughs, love, and lightness!