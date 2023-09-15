About the Episode

Every single time you step outside there is so much medicine at your fingertips.

In today’s episode, Rachel will introduce you to the world of herbalism. You will learn about different plants and how to live a life more connected to nature.

The episode begins with Rachel’s origin story; from how she became interested in herbalism and her journey to deepen her knowledge. From there, a beautiful introduction awaits.

Learn how to build an apothecary at home, how to forage for your own medicine outside, and how to safely identity different types of herbs. You’ll get to know common mistakes people make, what to forage in each season, the best herbs to get started with as a beginner, and some deeper examples on plant friends from rose hip, to stinging nettle, and dandelion.

Finally, Rachel shares some really helpful book recommendations. At the end, you will come away with a deeper knowledge on how herbs can improve your life in a multitude of ways.