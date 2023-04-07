About the Episode

This is a very special episode of From the Heart! Today Rachel is joined by her best friend Olivia Rothschild (and baby Z).

Olivia being six weeks postpartum after a birth that Rachel was present for, the two sit down for the first time to digest the experience that changed both of their lives.

They talk all things home birth, parenting dynamics, the beautiful journey of pregnancy, and making choices that serve you throughout it all.

Olivia intimately dives into how she handles contractions, her postpartum experience, and all the bodily fluids. After all, it wouldn’t be a podcast with Olivia if poop wasn’t mentioned! Tune in for a fun chat with best friends that is full of laughter, heart warming moments, and the beautiful bond of two mothers.