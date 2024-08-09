About the Episode

When you define yourself, what roles come to mind? From mother, to partner, farmer, yogi and more - we often wear many hats.

Today’s episode talks about being in transition and what to do in that space between seasons.

It’s okay to not know who you are at every moment of your life. And especially if you identify as “mom”, it’s okay to long for more than one thing.

Finally, you get exactly what you came for - Rachel gives a baby chick update and shares the story of how these 6 new family members came to be. Tune in for a wholesome episode that will inspire you to keep finding yourself through all the peaks and valleys that come your way.