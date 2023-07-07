Yoga Girl

My Freebirth: Meeting Little Sun
favorite_border

From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - July 7th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Motherhood, Family, Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Just in case you didn’t know… Rachel had a baby!

In this episode, she speaks with you at two weeks postpartum to tell you the entire story of free birthing Little Sun.

From when she first realized she was in labor, to the mantra she used throughout, who was present, and how everything unfolded - you will hear it all.

Rachel intimately shares her favorite moment with Lea, Ringo’s role in the birth, how she dealt with the nuchal cord, and what she did with the placenta afterward. She bravely shares the epiphanies she had through the process and how she feels about her choices now that Little Sun has finally made it earth side.

It’s a beautifully heart warming episode that will remind you of the power of unconditional love, women, and God.

355303830 773321721166104 5149302239432582506 n-min

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify Listen on Google Play Music
©2023 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.