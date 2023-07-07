About the Episode

Just in case you didn’t know… Rachel had a baby!

In this episode, she speaks with you at two weeks postpartum to tell you the entire story of free birthing Little Sun.

From when she first realized she was in labor, to the mantra she used throughout, who was present, and how everything unfolded - you will hear it all.

Rachel intimately shares her favorite moment with Lea, Ringo’s role in the birth, how she dealt with the nuchal cord, and what she did with the placenta afterward. She bravely shares the epiphanies she had through the process and how she feels about her choices now that Little Sun has finally made it earth side.

It’s a beautifully heart warming episode that will remind you of the power of unconditional love, women, and God.