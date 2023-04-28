Yoga Girl

My First Birth Story (and why I am having a wild pregnancy this time around)
favorite_border

From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - April 28th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Motherhood, Love, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

For the first time ever, Rachel is sharing the real, factual, unfiltered version of her birth story with her daughter.

She shares her experience and opinions of the medical system, the many interventions she didn’t want, and what led to the outcome she was deeply hoping not to have.

Overall this experience brought her to her life’s purpose: her daughter. But now that she has had six years to reflect, she has chosen to take a different path with her second birth - one that puts her and her baby first.

This episode may be triggering to some, but it is Rachel’s truth. Tune in to find empowerment and healing for your own birth story.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

