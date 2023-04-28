About the Episode

For the first time ever, Rachel is sharing the real, factual, unfiltered version of her birth story with her daughter.

She shares her experience and opinions of the medical system, the many interventions she didn’t want, and what led to the outcome she was deeply hoping not to have.

Overall this experience brought her to her life’s purpose: her daughter. But now that she has had six years to reflect, she has chosen to take a different path with her second birth - one that puts her and her baby first.

This episode may be triggering to some, but it is Rachel’s truth. Tune in to find empowerment and healing for your own birth story.