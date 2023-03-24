About the Episode

Without a doubt, grief and loss are some of the hardest things we will move through in this human experience.

But at the same time, they are unavoidable. Is there any way to prepare our hearts for the immense pain that is to come?

In today’s episode, Rachel is recording from The Netherlands where her family is moving through a world of grief right now. She tries to answer some almost unanswerable questions. How do you talk to your children about death? Is there a right or wrong way to grieve? Do we ever really say goodbye?

This is a heavy week and a hard episode, but one filled with incredible resilience that leaves room for closeness, love, and gratitude. Grab your tissues and tune in.