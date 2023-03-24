Yoga Girl

Moving Through Grief: How to Talk to Your Children About Death
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - March 24th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Love, Family, Healing, Motherhood

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

Without a doubt, grief and loss are some of the hardest things we will move through in this human experience.

But at the same time, they are unavoidable. Is there any way to prepare our hearts for the immense pain that is to come?

In today’s episode, Rachel is recording from The Netherlands where her family is moving through a world of grief right now. She tries to answer some almost unanswerable questions. How do you talk to your children about death? Is there a right or wrong way to grieve? Do we ever really say goodbye?

This is a heavy week and a hard episode, but one filled with incredible resilience that leaves room for closeness, love, and gratitude. Grab your tissues and tune in.

