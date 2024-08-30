About the Episode

Get your ticket for the Wealthy Woman Live Virtual Event (Rachel will be doing a talk too!) here.

Are you wondering how to make smart decisions when it comes to your finances?

This episode of From the Heart is all about money. Rachel discusses the inherent shame and guilt that so many women feel when this topic is on the table, as well as the imbalances that exist in our world when it comes to resources and privilege. But here’s the thing: we all deserve abundance. Many of us just don’t know how to get there.

Through storytelling, Rachel shares her own rocky journey and limiting beliefs around her finances, until she came to where she is now: ready for true financial freedom. Maybe there is a way to learn how to get there. Tune in for an episode that will help you define your own idea of success and manifest the life you are yearning for.