Yoga Girl

Looking for An Adultier Adult to Save the Day
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - October 20th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Family, Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

In this episode, Rachel is speaking to you from her first week of being a lone parent in the house.

Dennis now has a full-time job, so Rachel is on her own with the kids. With a big change in routine, things haven’t been going as smoothly as Rachel had hoped for.

She shares about the challenging days she’s had as the lone parent, how she’s trying to find her groove, and how through it all, she keeps looking for an adultier adult who is going to step in and help.

This story is a metaphor for everything going on in the world today. We are all looking for someone who is going to step in and stop the suffering. But the only person who can do that is you. If you lose yourself in grief and fear, you will bring that energy into the world.

This episode will remind you to stay grounded, to meet yourself where you are, and, if all else fails, to pray.

WhatsApp Image 2023-10-19 at 8.54.34 AM-min

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

