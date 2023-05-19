About the Episode

Today’s episode is a quite literal look into the brain of a 38 week pregnant woman, including the tornado of emotions that comes with it.

Rachel shares her experience over the past week, from feeling anger, to contentment, to fear, to happiness and an entire spectrum of emotions within an hourly span (even getting mad at her husband over tuna salad!).

As Rachel prepares for labor and tones down her daily engagements, she notices how this pregnancy has connected her to the earth and a more simple way of living. She even shares her entire makeup routine (okay, it only takes two minutes) and why she is throwing all of it out the window.

At the end of a hard day, we can still recognize how much room there is for gratitude in our lives - and how much our minds trick us into thinking otherwise (especially when pregnant).

Tune in for an episode on the ups and downs of life that will make you laugh at the truth behind it.