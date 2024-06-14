About the Episode

Think about the time before iPads, smart phones, and other devices.

You came home from school and played outside. You went on a road trip and sang songs with your family. You did arts, crafts and other activities when you were bored.

Today’s episode discusses the sensitive topic of smart devices, the internet, and how excessive screen time can affect the health and wellbeing of our children.

Have we lost the ability to be bored? Can we still find presence in the moment? Rachel shares stories from her own family life and offers ideas to limit screen time and raise well balanced kids. The internet can offer us so much - can we learn to keep the good and get rid of all the rest?

Tune in to find the balance.