Limiting Screen Time and Why Boredom Is The Seed of Creativity
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - June 14th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Motherhood, Family
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
You came home from school and played outside. You went on a road trip and sang songs with your family. You did arts, crafts and other activities when you were bored.
Today’s episode discusses the sensitive topic of smart devices, the internet, and how excessive screen time can affect the health and wellbeing of our children.
Have we lost the ability to be bored? Can we still find presence in the moment? Rachel shares stories from her own family life and offers ideas to limit screen time and raise well balanced kids. The internet can offer us so much - can we learn to keep the good and get rid of all the rest?
Tune in to find the balance.