Life with Bear
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - November 3rd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Motherhood, Family, Love, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In this episode, Rachel gives an update on life with Bear, his little personality, what her normal day looks like, and her thoughts postpartum.
These easygoing days have become one of the most healing times of Rachel’s life, but at the same time, the world is collectively anchored in a place of mourning for mothers in other parts of the world.
Tune in for an episode that will put everything into perspective. It may be a difficult time to be human, but there is so much to be grateful for - if we can move through our days from the heart.