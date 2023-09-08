Yoga Girl

Lessons in Motherhood, Community, and Learning to Ask For Help
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - September 8th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Motherhood, Love, Friendship

About the Episode

In today’s episode, Rachel shares a heartfelt update on motherhood, which includes everything from sleep, to running a household, taking care of yourself, and being a working mom.

After a really intense day alone with Finn, she finds herself coming to a big revelation: she needs help.

It’s never easy to ask for or receive help. But maybe this craving deeply weaves into our longing for community.

Rachel shares her thoughts on how to go about creating more togetherness and what society could look like if we supported each other in a more natural, symbiotic way. Maybe it all begins with learning to ask for help.

If you’ve been moving through similar feelings lately, tune in to not feel so alone.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

