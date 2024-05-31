Yoga Girl

How to Stop Obsessing Over What You Look Like
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - May 31st 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Self-Love, Healing

About the Episode

How often does your inner critic tell you that you’re not good enough? How often do you feel the urge to poke, prod, fix, and change yourself?

In today’s episode, Rachel is coming out of a few hard weeks with bad body image. She unpacks that negative voice within and how to walk the fine line between authentic self-love and obsessing over what you look like.

After a triggering experience in a changing room and a comment from a stranger, Rachel was feeling the pressures of society to look a certain way - especially as a postpartum woman. But there is a true path to loving the skin you’re in, and it has nothing to do with your appearance. It’s all about finding embodiment and peace in the moment. You can choose joy, kindness, and self-love - right now. Tune in to realize it.

