The world as we know it was flipped on its head this week.

In today’s episode, Rachel talks about the state of it all directly from her heart.

In difficult times like this, not only should we keep up with our self-care practices - but it is crucial that we do.

The world is asking something of you: ground yourself. Sometimes that may feel like you’re shying away from the pain, but in reality, that is exactly what is needed. Take care of yourself, anchor your feet on the ground, speak your gratitude out loud - and then service will naturally follow.

This episode is an affirmation of love, connectedness, and how to find your unique gift that will help the world.