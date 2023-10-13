Yoga Girl

How To Stay Grounded During Times of Unrest
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - October 13th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Love, Motherhood, Being of Service

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

The world as we know it was flipped on its head this week.

In today’s episode, Rachel talks about the state of it all directly from her heart.

In difficult times like this, not only should we keep up with our self-care practices - but it is crucial that we do.

The world is asking something of you: ground yourself. Sometimes that may feel like you’re shying away from the pain, but in reality, that is exactly what is needed. Take care of yourself, anchor your feet on the ground, speak your gratitude out loud - and then service will naturally follow.

This episode is an affirmation of love, connectedness, and how to find your unique gift that will help the world.

365039635 18384245893049471 282957203665288318 n-min

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

