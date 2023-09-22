How to Create a Sustainable Self-Care Routine
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - September 22nd 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Motherhood, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But in this episode, Rachel shares a big revelation she has had over the past few weeks: all that matters is that you show up. The rest will follow.
Right now, Rachel has found herself in a very good place when it comes to her self-care routine. She shares how she has been feeling in her body, a little bit about her exercise routine with a baby, why pelvic floor work is so important, and tips on how to make your own self-care routine sustainable.
No matter if you show up for 10 minutes or one hour, a huge shift in your wellbeing comes whenever you prioritize yourself.
This episode will inspire you to show up each and every day. Those small changes you are making will add up to change your life.