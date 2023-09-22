About the Episode

As we know, life with a new baby often means the mother’s wellbeing gets left behind. So much of our lives are focused solely on our little one!

But in this episode, Rachel shares a big revelation she has had over the past few weeks: all that matters is that you show up. The rest will follow.

Right now, Rachel has found herself in a very good place when it comes to her self-care routine. She shares how she has been feeling in her body, a little bit about her exercise routine with a baby, why pelvic floor work is so important, and tips on how to make your own self-care routine sustainable.

No matter if you show up for 10 minutes or one hour, a huge shift in your wellbeing comes whenever you prioritize yourself.

This episode will inspire you to show up each and every day. Those small changes you are making will add up to change your life.