About the Episode

Has there ever been a time in your life when you’ve been nothing but happy?

You felt only gratitude and contentment and there were no feelings of shame or guilt holding you back?

In today’s episode, Rachel talks about the overwhelming sense of contentment she is feeling at this point in her life. But it’s often a feeling that comes along with a lot of shame.

Society tells us to push ourselves endlessly, to hustle, and to work hard to get what we want. But what if there was a different way to do things? What if the journey could be a gentle stroll in the forest instead of an uphill climb on a mountain?

Tune in for a soft, vulnerable share that will remind you that it’s your responsibility to feel joy when it arrives, to live gratitude out loud, and to swim in the bliss that your life offers you.

Sometimes the only thing holding you back is your mind.