About the Episode

It’s story time today on From the Heart and Rachel has some hilarious ones.

Tune in as she talks about homesteading, the work behind the scenes, and some epic fails that have resulted in quite a few messes to clean up.

Homesteading may look like a dream life online, but in reality it comes with a lot of dedication, learning as you go, and picking yourself back up when things go wrong.

On top of that, Rachel gives a sleep update. She discusses Finn’s new routine and what has changed in life since getting more sleep (hint: she is feeling much more creative again!). By the end of the episode, you will come away knowing that we may put a lot of work into our families and home life, but it is always worth it.

The seasons of life will ebb and flow, but the love there is always a constant.