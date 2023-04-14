Yoga Girl

Healing Your Inner Child Through Raising One
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - April 14th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Motherhood, Healing

About the Episode

When we have children, we are presented with the unique opportunity to give them everything we needed when we were growing up.

It’s an opportunity to reparent ourselves; to heal our own inner child.

In today’s episode, this notion has become so apparent in Rachel’s life as she teaches her daughter about the beauty of birth and the pain of death. While preparing for Lea’s little brother, their family was thrown into grief by a heartbreaking loss. Rachel shares the story, and how it reminded her of a childhood experience filled with trauma and panic. Now Rachel has the chance to rewrite her own history as she remains a steady rock for Lea.

Tune in for a beautiful episode on the duality of life and the healing that comes as we walk hand in hand with our children through all the ups and downs.

