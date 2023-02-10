Yoga Girl

Healing Generational Trauma: You Are Where The Cycle Ends
From The Heart with Rachel Brathen - February 10th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Healing, Family

About the Episode

Have you ever had a big feeling, but strangely you didn’t think this feeling was entirely your own? Somehow it felt ancient and old?

In today’s episode, Rachel shares a fascinating discussion on the concept of ancestral trauma and generational healing. This story today is told through Rachel’s lens: her family’s lineage of trauma, a cacao ceremony that helped her realize her purpose, and a rebirthing that allowed her to reclaim her own experience.

Trauma can implant itself in your cells and be passed on to future generations. But eventually, it will meet a person in the family lineage that has the resources to choose different, and the ability to heal.

Tune in for a beautiful reminder that all that weighs you down is not yours to carry.

